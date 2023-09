Traditional Native American Funeral services for Joseph Clifford Antelope, 26, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at WallowingBull Cemetery. A wake will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Mary Ann Headley’s residence, 4914 Valley View Dr. Mr. Antelope passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. To view full obituary, click here.

