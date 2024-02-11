Radio coverage of Super Bowl 58 can be heard on KOVE

(Fremont Count, WY) – Need to run out for more buffalo wings? Or maybe your to-do list overlaps with some of tonight’s big game. If you can’t be near your TV, we’ve got you covered.

Super Bowl 58 coverage provided by Westwood One can be heard across central Wyoming on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM and streaming online here.

CBS Sports Radio counts you down to kick off all day, with Super Bowl coverage hitting the airwaves around 3:00 p.m. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. as Kansas City’s Chiefs battle San Francisco’s 49ers in Las Vegas.

