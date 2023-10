(Fremont County, WY) – High Plains Power is reporting an outage at a major substation, impacting 1,440 of their customers in Fremont County (Arapahoe, Riverview, Beaver Creek).

The power went out just after 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There is currently no estimated time of restoration.

Updates can be found on their Facebook page. The outage map can be found here.

