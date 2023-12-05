More

    #Snapped: December 5 sunrises across the 10

    #Snapped in Wind River Country
    h/t Paisley Kramer

    Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

    (Fremont County, WY) – Shoutout to all of the 10’rs who snapped photos of the beautiful December 5 sunrise this morning.

    Paisley Kramer, snapped the featured photo and the one below of the sunrise over Gannett Peak Elementary.

    h/t Paisley Kramer

    Debbie Watson snapped this photo of sunrise above the High Plains Power Headquarters in Riverton.

    h/t Debbie Watson

    Kara Stoll also snapped a beautiful photo of the sunrise this morning, that she entitled “Beauty of days gone by.”

    h/t Kara Stoll

