Snapped: December 5 sunrises across the 10

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – Shoutout to all of the 10’rs who snapped photos of the beautiful December 5 sunrise this morning.

Paisley Kramer, snapped the featured photo and the one below of the sunrise over Gannett Peak Elementary.

h/t Paisley Kramer

Debbie Watson snapped this photo of sunrise above the High Plains Power Headquarters in Riverton. h/t Debbie Watson