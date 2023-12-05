Snapped: December 5 sunrises across the 10

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.
(Fremont County, WY) – Shoutout to all of the 10’rs who snapped photos of the beautiful December 5 sunrise this morning.
Paisley Kramer, snapped the featured photo and the one below of the sunrise over Gannett Peak Elementary.
Debbie Watson snapped this photo of sunrise above the High Plains Power Headquarters in Riverton.
Kara Stoll also snapped a beautiful photo of the sunrise this morning, that she entitled “Beauty of days gone by.”