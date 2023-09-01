Mayes named a Co-op 2023 Rising Star

(Riverton, WY) – Rural Electric Magazine has announced the Rising Stars 2023, and included in that group of 20 is local Jon Mayes, who works for High Plains Power.

He was selected from 170 submissions, according to the magazine.

“Six NRECA judges read through and scored each of the submissions to determine our 2023 winners. We’re proud to honor these 20 Stars and the contributions they’re making (and will make) to their co-ops, to their communities and to the electric cooperative program as a whole.”

Mayes is the Chief Financial Officer and “revamped full financial reporting for co-op directors into a consistent, easy-to-understand format, giving them ‘a better understanding of the dynamic loads at HPP and power cost drivers.’

“Mayes also led a major software transition that folded several non-integrated applications into one unified system.”

You can read the full write-up highlighting Jon’s work at High Plains Power here.

Congratulations! 🎉

