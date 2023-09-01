Whiteplume named a Co-op 2023 Rising Star

(Riverton, WY) – Rural Electric Magazine has announced the Rising Stars 2023, and included in that group of 20 is local Joseph Whiteplume, who works for High Plains Power.

He was selected from 170 submissions, according to the magazine.

“Six NRECA judges read through and scored each of the submissions to determine our 2023 winners. We’re proud to honor these 20 Stars and the contributions they’re making (and will make) to their co-ops, to their communities and to the electric cooperative program as a whole.”

Whiteplume is the IT System Administrator and has done numerous things to transform the co-op, including setting up an “email security system, upgraded firewalls, virtualized the server environment, handled a 14-month software migration, created an offsite backup system, and, in 2021, oversaw the installation of fiber optic internet in the co-op’s headquarters building.”

You can read the full write-up highlighting Joseph’s work at High Plains Power here.

Congratulations! 🎉

Jon Mayes was also named a 2023 Rising Star. Click here to read more.

