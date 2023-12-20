Emergency planned outage in effect for High Plains Power customers in Dubois for December 20

(Dubois, WY) – An emergency planned outage for High Plains Power customers in Dubois will take place today, December 20 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, according to a post shared on the High Plains Power Facebook page earlier this morning.

The emergency planned outage will take place while crews replace a bad regulator in the substation, a High Plains Power representative informed County 10.

The representative shared that High Plains Power usually tries to give 48 hours to two weeks advance notice for these planned outages, but if the regulator is not replaced as soon as possible it may lead to more significant damage.

For any further questions or concerns, folks can call 307-856-9426.