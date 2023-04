High Plains Power is looking to hire multiple paid interns this summer. This is a great opportunity for work experience and trade knowledge for high school students and graduates.

Internships are available for Operations in Riverton and Dubois as well as Administration in Riverton.

Requirements for this internship program are age 17+, ability to work on a team and have good communication. For full job descriptions and to apply, click here. Applications are due May 15.

