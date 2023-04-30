PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hundreds turned out for the 2023 Pioneer Museum Sheep Shearing Day

(Lander, WY) – All it took was seeing the packed Pioneer Museum parking lot and cars lined on the sides of Main Street to realize that folks were ready for a big, outdoor community event like the annual Sheep Shearing days, which was once again held at the Pioneer Museum. The crowd gathers for one of the shearing demonstrations. h/t Vince Tropea

Sheep Shearing day is the second event in the museum’s 2023 “Kid’s Exploration Series,” sponsored by Bailey Tire and Auto Services, which aims to provide activities and events for young people and families to learn about Lander and Wyoming history.

This year folks got to enjoy shearing demonstrations; grilled lamb sliders (with some AMAZING mint sauce, tzatziki and chimichurri) and hot dogs; free horse rides; popcorn and snacks; a kids activity center in the livery stable; and most importantly, an overall family friendly and fun filled day in the sun.

Check out some photos of all the activities below, as well as video of a shearing demonstration from Ivan Laird and Marvin Scmidt! h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea h/t VInce Tropea







“A huge thanks to all the volunteers and supporters who make events like this happen,” a post on the Pioneer Museum Facebook page said of the event. “The Fremont County Pioneer Association, the LVHS National Honor Society, Pat Trautman and the horse crew, Ivan Laird and Glenda our sheep shearers, the museum staff and all the other volunteers who came out to help.”

To hear more about the history/importance of sheep in Lander and Fremont County, check out the Coffee Time interview with museum curator Randy Wise!

