PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Yogi!

Many of you have see Yogi multiple times on our page looking for a forever home and because of his past many do not what to get to know this sweet old man. Yogi is a 7-8 year old Cattle dog that has spent the last 650 days in the shelter. Because of his age many turn their heads and look for the younger and more “prettier” dogs. Yogi still has spark in him he loves going on walks and enjoys car rides to McDonald’s to be treated with a hamburger or chicken nuggets. Once Yogi feels comfortable with you he will be your best friend. If you are interested in the sweet boy please stop by the shelter during our working hours or call us for more information.

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.