Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Isabella!

Meet Isabella! This fabulous shelter dog is ready to find a loving home of her own! At about a year and a half old, she’s a sweet and energetic girl with a mix of sporting breeds, making her a great medium-sized companion.

Isabella loves all people and is cat-friendly. She gets along well with other dogs but might prefer to be the star of the show as your one and only. She’s house trained, crate trained, and well-mannered. You’ll find her to be a great car buddy too!

This affectionate pup needs an active home with someone around most of the time. Isabella thrives on attention and activity and would make an excellent adventure pal for all your outdoor fun! At the end of a busy day, she’s ready to snuggle up and enjoy some relaxation.

If you’re looking for a loyal and loving companion, please reach out to meet Isabella today! Call 330-5200.