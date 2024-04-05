Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet the Marvelous Cats of Lander Pet Connection

Looking to add a furry companion to your family? Look no further than Lander Pet Connection, where we have a delightful array of cats just waiting to find loving homes and heart connections. From playful youngsters to wise seniors, we have the purrfect match for every household. This week, we’re thrilled to introduce you to ten amazing cats who are ready to steal your heart.

**1. Salamander (8 months old, female):** Salamander is a stripey grey tabby with a calm and graceful demeanor. She’s incredibly lovable and enjoys watching the world go by from her cozy spot.

**2. Irving (7 months old, male):** Irving is a chatty and inquisitive tabby and white cat with a spunky personality. Slightly shy at first, he loves exploring, making him the perfect addition to a quiet household.

**3. Vail (1.5 years old, female):** With her striking grey tabby coat and mesmerizing meadow green eyes, Vail is sure to capture your heart. This friendly feline is looking for a lap to call her own.

**4. Frog (8 months old, male):** Frog is a brown/black tabby with a super social and incredibly sweet nature. He’s a fantastic greeter and loves making friends with everyone he meets.

**5. Pretzel (2 years old, male):** Pretzel is a brown/black tabby who is exceptionally friendly and outgoing. He’s known as the ambassador of the cat room and insists on spreading love to every person and cat he encounters.

**6. Cheddar (2 years old, male):** Meet Cheddar, the fascinating orange tabby with a unique personality. Despite his initial hiss, he quickly melts into a cuddly blob of purring happiness once he gets to know you.

**7. Chris (1 year old, male):** Chris is a stunning black panther cat with a shy and reclusive nature. With a little patience and love, he’s sure to blossom into a lovable companion.

**8. Liam (1 year old, male):** Liam is a muscular tomcat who adores affection once he feels safe. He enjoys watching the world go by from the window and would thrive in a calm and patient home.

**9. Willow (10 years). ** Willow is a beautiful petite senior who longs for a quiet, peaceful home where she can be your one and only. She was a solitary companion for many years and just could not adjust to a growing household. Willow would mostly love a patient home with an older person or couple. She is an amazing companion.

**10. Tadpole (6 months old, male):** Saving the best for last, meet Tadpole, a handsome young fellow with a unique story. Despite his crumpled ears and past ear issues, Tadpole is vocal, super friendly, and incredibly unique. A loving home would undoubtedly aid in his recovery and ensure he receives the care and attention he deserves.

Whether you’re drawn to the playful antics of a kitten or the wisdom of a senior cat, Lander Pet Connection has the perfect feline friend for you. Visit our shelter today and open your heart to one of these marvelous cats. Adoption fees include spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping, so you can welcome your new furry friend into your home with peace of mind. Don’t wait – your new best friend is waiting for you at Lander Pet Connection!