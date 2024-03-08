Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Mickey!

Introducing Mickey, our charming Pet of the Week! This fun-loving young shepherd mix is not just a furry friend; he’s a bundle of happiness and love waiting to brighten your days! Spring forward with a new friend!

Mickey is the perfect blend of brains and brawn – an athletic, smart companion ready to embark on fun adventures with you. Whether it’s a jog on the trails or a cozy movie night at home, he’s your go-to guy.

This social fella has mastered the art of being on-the-go and being a cuddle buddy. Picture this: a playful game of fetch followed by some quality couch cuddles – Mickey’s got it all covered.

What’s more, Mickey is a social butterfly, thriving in the company of compatible canines and soaking up the love from his human pals. Ready to make Mickey a part of your family? Take the first step by filling out our easy adoption questionnaire at www.landerpets.org. Adventures with your new best friend are just ahead.