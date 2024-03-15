Lander Pet Connection: St. Patty’s Day Adoption Event Saturday 9am-1pm

**Feelin’ Lucky? Saturday is your Day! Stop in for our Adoption Event from 9am-1pm. Celebrate St. Patty’s Day and get half off if you adopt a long stay pet! Come on in to find your Pot of Gold and a new best friend! **

This week, our longest stay dogs are Dirt, Fagan, Sheridan, Tulsa and Brooklyn. Each one has their own unique personality and charm.

The cats want to be included too so take a look at Vegas, Tillamook and Vail. There is certainly one to suit you!

Dirt: The ultimate adventure pal! With looks that turn heads and a fun-loving spirit, Dirt is ready to be your partner in crime on any trail. Just beware, he’s the loud, fun kid on the playground!

Fagan: The cuddle expert! This handsome fella is all about mellow vibes and halfway naps during hikes. Plus, he loves everyone – human or dog!

Sheridan: Need a mature lady dog as your sidekick? Look no further! Sheridan is a lovely leader who enjoys adventures and couch snoozes alike.

Tulsa: Eager to learn and add some fun to your days? Tulsa’s your girl! This Shepherd mix is bursting with energy and ready to be your new best friend.

Brooklyn: A mature beauty who loves car rides and leisurely strolls. Whether it’s fishing or camping, Brooklyn is your perfect companion.

Vegas: Relaxed, mellow, quiet and sort of reserved. He’s not one to seek attention but he’s happy to receive it. If you want company without demands, this might be the perfect cat for you!

Tillamook: Sometimes we meet outgoing kitties who are just social butterflies. This beauty is one of those. Maybe she’s the one you’ve been dreaming of? Meet her and find out!

Vail: She’s got the looks and an outgoing personality! A staff favorite, this sweet girl just needs a soft cushion and a window to look out of! Take her home today to be your favorite good luck charm!

If you’re thinking of adding a pet to your family, we’re sure to have the perfect match for you.

You can visit www.landerpets.org anytime or call 330-5200 to connect with an adoption counselor and find your new best friend today!