Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Sheridan!

Sheridan is patiently waiting for a loving home where she can shower all of her love and affection on her new family. She is such a sweet and gentle soul who is sure to bring joy and happiness to whoever is lucky enough to take her home. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to welcome this beautiful, medium sized Lab mix a part of your life. Adopt this amazing pup and give her the love and care she deserves. She’s a mature 2 year old, house mannered and very eager to please. Reach out to us today to meet Sheridan and see if she is the perfect match for you. Don’t wait, because this beautiful girl won’t be available for long. Meet Sheridan today and give her the loving home she has been dreaming of. Reach out by sending in our easy adoption questionnaire found at www.landerpets.org or call 307-330-5200 to arrange a meet and greet!

Advertisement