More

    Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Sheridan!

    Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
    Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection

    Sheridan is patiently waiting for a loving home where she can shower all of her love and affection on her new family. She is such a sweet and gentle soul who is sure to bring joy and happiness to whoever is lucky enough to take her home. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to welcome this beautiful, medium sized Lab mix a part of your life. Adopt this amazing pup and give her the love and care she deserves. She’s a mature 2 year old, house mannered and very eager to please. Reach out to us today to meet Sheridan and see if she is the perfect match for you. Don’t wait, because this beautiful girl won’t be available for long. Meet  Sheridan today and give her the loving home she has been dreaming of. Reach out by sending in our easy adoption questionnaire found at www.landerpets.org or call 307-330-5200 to arrange a meet and greet!

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.