PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Twix!

Twix is a 2-3 year old German shepherd mix who wound up at the shelter over a year ago! She is a sweet girl who has had her basic training at the honor farm and did amazingly. Twix knows several basic commands including sit, down, stay and come along with heal on a leash. She is also crate trained and potty trained. She does great with people of all ages but does not know how to trust the company of other animals yet. She would be a great companion for someone who is looking for a single pet home or for someone who has the time to slowly introduce her to other animals, maybe using a muzzle as a precaution and no a punishment. To meet Twix please stop by the shelter to meet her during working hours or message us for more information!

Advertisement