PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Poppy!

Poppy is a one year old German shepherd mix, she gets along with dogs, cats and kids of all ages. She truly is a man’s best friend as she connects with their personalities quickly but would be happy in a female’s company as well! Poppy is a laid back girl who gets her spurts of energy, and loves to be outside no matter the weather. Poppy is still working through her puppy tendencies, she is still learning that not everyone enjoys face kisses. She is house trained by due to being a bit emaciated when arriving she tends to try and share food with others.

If you are interested in meeting her please stop by the shelter to meet her!