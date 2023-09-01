PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Midnight and Titan!

These boys are two of the sweetest pits ever (no we are not bias). Midnight and Titan have had a rough start to life starting off with being abandoned and left to fend for themselves. Thankfully the Sheriff’s Department found them and were able to rush them to the vet to get the help. Both boys are back to a healthy weight and are ready for there forever home(s)! Midnight (black) is a loving boy who enjoys going on walks and running around in a big yard. Titan is an amazing boy who plans to active throughout the day. Both boys enjoy the company of other dogs and give love to all people. They can be tested with cats if needed. They can be adopted together or separate, if you are interested in adopting either of them please stop by the shelter during open hours to meet them!

