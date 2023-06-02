PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Frank!

Meet Frank!

Frank is a 2 year old loving shepherd mix who easily pleases anyone who meets him. He can be a little shy and protective of his personal space at first but as soon as he gets to know you he will give all the hugs and kisses. Frank is full of surprises especially when he is a fast learning pup, he already knows many basic commands including sit, shake, hi five and down, along with riding great in a car, walking perfectly on a leash and playing fetch! He gets along with other dogs and wants to play with cats. If you asked us what more would you be looking for? He sounds pretty perfect if you ask us!