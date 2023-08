Buster is a beautiful 2 year old husky/ border collie that unfortunately ended up at the shelter. We are hopeful that he will easily find a new home since he love people and get along well with other dogs. He is however a little much for cats. Buster is an active boy that would make a great adventure buddy! He loves car rides and long walks through the sunset. If you are interested in meeting this handsome boy please stop by the shelter to meet him!

