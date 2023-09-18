Pathfinder High School student of the week: Kiran Wendel

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Pathfinder High School Student of the Week is Junior, Kiran Wendel. Kiran is the son of Brett Wendel and Holly Wendel. At school, Kiran’s favorite class is Sculpture. He enjoys gaming and airsoft when he is not at school. Mrs. Titus nominated Kiran and said ” I nominate Kiran. He is a leader in his classes, bringing great insights and thoughtfulness to all of our class discussions. Kiran consistently displays some of Pathfinder’s most valued qualities, he is always kind, always respectful, and makes everyone feel included.”