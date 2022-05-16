Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River WY set for June 3-4, 2022

You won’t want to miss these two nights of exciting rodeo action coming your way on June 3rd and 4th, 2022! The 34th annual Overland Stage Stampede will be a great kick-off to your summer in beautiful Green River, WY.

This family-friendly event will have broncs, bulls, barrels, and the ever-popular calf scramble. We will end the evening with the excitement of a Wild Horse Race.

Gates open at 6pm and performances start at 7pm. Admission to the rodeo is as follows:

Adults $10 at gate ($8 advance)

Kids (6-12) & SR’s (65+): $5 at gate ($4 advance)

Kids 5 & under FREE

Ticket Locations

Green River Chamber

Rock Springs Chamber

At the gate or online below:

For more event information, call: 307.872.0514

A huge thank you to our sponsors: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Les Schwab, Trona Valley FCU, Tata Chemicals, In Motion Physical Therapy, Rocky Mountain Power, Boot Barn, Aaron’s Semi Repair, Kreo Radio, Simplot, Rocky Mountain Power Sports, Murdoch’s