35th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Promises Thrilling Broncs, Barrels, and Bulls

Get ready for an action-packed weekend filled with exhilarating rodeo events as the 35th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo returns to Sweetwater County.

Mark your calendars for June 2nd and 3rd, as the rodeo takes place at the Overland Stage Arena. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with the performances kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

Voted as the Intermountain Professional Rodeo of the Year in 2015 and 2019, this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever before. With the honor of being voted the Most Improved Grounds in 2019, attendees can expect top-notch facilities and an unforgettable experience.

Admission for adults, tickets can be purchased at the gate for $10, or you can take advantage of the discounted rate of $8 by purchasing in advance. Children aged 6 through 12, as well as seniors, can enjoy the rodeo for just $5 at the gate or $4 in advance. Children aged 5 and under will be admitted for free, making it an ideal family outing.

Advance tickets are available at the Green River and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce or online here.

For any additional information or inquiries contact (307) 872-0514.