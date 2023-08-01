Wet Night at the 41st Wind River Rodeo Roundup

A rainbow just before the rodeo began h/t Randy Tucker

Rain cleared the south grandstands but didn’t dampen the competition Monday night at the 41st Annual Wind River Rodeo Roundup. The long-standing rodeo brought local cowboys and cowgirls into competition with many highly ranked athletes from all over the United States. The crew from the Powder River Rodeo Company worked with a horse in the chute h/t Randy Tucker

The rain picked up around 8:30 pm and cleared the south stands h/t Randy Tucker

Macy Davenport of Peralta, New Mexico tallied a quick time in breakaway

There was a strong showing from Louisiana, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas.

Local bull rider, Aiden Ruby, a senior at Wind River High School was the only one to make it to eight seconds on a bull named Covid Killer. Ruby tallied an 82 score on his ride. Clay Reiner of Buffalo rolls out of the saddle h/t Randy Tucker

The bull riding is an open event while all the others are sanctioned by the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Felix Santana presented the colors h/t Randy Tucker

Roedy Farrell of nearby Thermopolis scored an 80 to win the bareback and is qualified for the National High School Finals in the event. He is also a three-time Class 2-A state wrestling champion.

Ben Kukowski of Kaycee on Go Fish

The rodeo continues Tuesday evening, hopefully under better weather.

Wind River Rodeo Roundup Monday Results

Bareback Riding:

1. Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis 80 Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis took a long ride around the arena after scoring an 80 to win the bareback h/t Randy Tucker

Steer Wrestling:

1. Kail Mayfield, Midwest 8.6, 2. Clay Reiner, Buffalo 92, 3. Casey Collins, Wittman, AZ 21.8

Kail Mayfield of Midwest won steer wrestling h/t Randy Tucker

Saddle Bronc

1.Shea Fournier, Raceland, LA 82, 2. Bailey Small, Rock Springs, 81.5, 3. Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs 77, 4. Issac Richard, Eunice, LA 76, 5. Gus Guillard, Morse, TX 74.5 Brayden Schmidt of Benton City, Washington, and Chris Young, from Wittman, Arizona – h/t Randy Tucker

Cameron Irwin from Buffalo and Coley Nicholls, from Kinnear – h/t Randy Tucker

Team Roping

1. Austin Crist, Fountain, CO/J.W. Borrego, Weston, CO 5.1, 2. Pedro Egurrola, Florence, AZ/J.C. Flake, Grandbury, TX 5.2, 3. Kellan Johnson, Casper/Carson Johnson, Casper 5.5, 4. Brayden Schmidt, Benton City, WA/Chris Young, Wittman, AZ 10.3, 5. Cameron Irwin, Buffalo/Coley Nicholls, Kinnear 14.5 Nicolle Baggarley of Las Cruces, New Mexico was second in breakaway roping h/t Randy Tucker

Ladies Breakaway

1. Josey Murphy, Keachi, LA 2.3, 2. Nicole Baggarley, Las Cruces, NM 2.7, 3. Macy Davenport, Peralta, NM 3.2, 4. Megan Burbidge, Tremonton, UT 3.3, 5. Kinlie Brennise, Craig, CO 4.0 Go Shootin’ and her colt leave the arena after a ride h/t Randy Tucker

Girls Barrell Racing

1. Shawnee Williams, Banner, 17.76, 2. Sally Conway, Cody 17.88, 3. Rayne Grant, Wheatland 18.27, 4. Kachene Lesmeister, Rozet 18.37, 5. Gracen Pomroy, Castle Rock, CO 18.38 Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs was awarded a re-ride after this wreck – h/t Randy Tucker

Tie Down Roping

1. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, NM 13.7, 2. Kasen Brennise, Craig, CO 14.1, 3. Colten Wallis, Big Springs, TX 15.8

Open Bull Riding

1. Aiden Ruby, Pavillion 82