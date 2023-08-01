Wet Night at the 41st Wind River Rodeo Roundup

Rain cleared the south grandstands but didn’t dampen the competition Monday night at the 41st Annual Wind River Rodeo Roundup. The long-standing rodeo brought local cowboys and cowgirls into competition with many highly ranked athletes from all over the United States.
Macy Davenport of Peralta, New Mexico tallied a quick time in breakaway
There was a strong showing from Louisiana, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas.
Local bull rider, Aiden Ruby, a senior at Wind River High School was the only one to make it to eight seconds on a bull named Covid Killer. Ruby tallied an 82 score on his ride.
The bull riding is an open event while all the others are sanctioned by the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association)
Roedy Farrell of nearby Thermopolis scored an 80 to win the bareback and is qualified for the National High School Finals in the event. He is also a three-time Class 2-A state wrestling champion.
Ben Kukowski of Kaycee on Go Fish
The rodeo continues Tuesday evening, hopefully under better weather.
Wind River Rodeo Roundup Monday Results
Bareback Riding:
1. Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis 80
Steer Wrestling:
1. Kail Mayfield, Midwest 8.6, 2. Clay Reiner, Buffalo 92, 3. Casey Collins, Wittman, AZ 21.8
Saddle Bronc
1.Shea Fournier, Raceland, LA 82, 2. Bailey Small, Rock Springs, 81.5, 3. Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs 77, 4. Issac Richard, Eunice, LA 76, 5. Gus Guillard, Morse, TX 74.5
Team Roping
1. Austin Crist, Fountain, CO/J.W. Borrego, Weston, CO 5.1, 2. Pedro Egurrola, Florence, AZ/J.C. Flake, Grandbury, TX 5.2, 3. Kellan Johnson, Casper/Carson Johnson, Casper 5.5, 4. Brayden Schmidt, Benton City, WA/Chris Young, Wittman, AZ 10.3, 5. Cameron Irwin, Buffalo/Coley Nicholls, Kinnear 14.5
Ladies Breakaway
1. Josey Murphy, Keachi, LA 2.3, 2. Nicole Baggarley, Las Cruces, NM 2.7, 3. Macy Davenport, Peralta, NM 3.2, 4. Megan Burbidge, Tremonton, UT 3.3, 5. Kinlie Brennise, Craig, CO 4.0
Girls Barrell Racing
1. Shawnee Williams, Banner, 17.76, 2. Sally Conway, Cody 17.88, 3. Rayne Grant, Wheatland 18.27, 4. Kachene Lesmeister, Rozet 18.37, 5. Gracen Pomroy, Castle Rock, CO 18.38
Tie Down Roping
1. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, NM 13.7, 2. Kasen Brennise, Craig, CO 14.1, 3. Colten Wallis, Big Springs, TX 15.8
Open Bull Riding
1. Aiden Ruby, Pavillion 82