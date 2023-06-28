Indian Relays Return to Casper in September

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Opens July 11 with rodeo action to July 15, but Indian Relays take the stage in September – h/t Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo

Indian Relay Races return to the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper this fall from September 22 to 24. The annual event welcomes the best riders and teams from tribal nations in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, and Canada. Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders, and a mugger, with racers making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands. This year will be the largest purse they have competed for in recent history.

More information can be found at:

horsenationsindianrelay.com

Advertisement