Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo

Eric Rogers caught his calf as his horse dug in - h/t Randy Tucker
Eric Rogers dismounted before the rope closed on the calf – h/t Randy Tucker
Shantell Brewer, the 2019 INFR All-Around champion closed on a calf – h/t Randy Tucker

Moderate crowds, and cool, damp conditions didn’t lower the heat of competition at the annual Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo held at the Riverton Fairgrounds Arena last weekend.

Rooster Yazzi was quick on this calf – h/t Randy Tucker
The loop by Rooster Yazzi hits the target – h/t Randy Tucker
Rooster Yazzi starts his dismount – h/t Randy Tucker
Rooster Yazzi almost out of the saddle before the loop closes – h/t Randy Tucker
Near perfect technique by Rooster Yazzi – h/t Randy Tucker
Horse, cowboy and calf in motion – h/t Randy Tucker

Native American cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation converged on Riverton for three days of competitive rodeo action.

Llewellyn Paul, set as the saddle bronc chute opened – h/t Randy Tucker
Llewellyn Paul gets a little air – h/t Randy Tucker
His handlers cheered as Llewellyn Paul, cleared the chute – Llewellyn Paul,
A loose rope found the broncs nose as Llewellyn Paul, worked for an 8 second ride – h/t Randy Tucker
Llewellyn Paul, goes the distance – h/t Randy Tucker

The annual event is a highlight of the early summer bringing nationally ranked Native American cowboys and cowgirls to Riverton as part of the Indian National Final Rodeo circuit.

Charmayne Dewey, Fremont County Fair Queen – helped gather loose stock – h/t Randy Tucker
The T-Rex bareback competition – h/t Randy Tucker
Cowboys and cowgirls hanging around the calf chute – h/t Randy Tucker
Jaxon Clegg of Coweta, Oklahoma tossed a calf – h/t Randy Tucker
Jaxon Clegg worked against the clock – h/t Randy Tucker
