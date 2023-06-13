Eric Rogers dismounted before the rope closed on the calf – h/t Randy Tucker

Shantell Brewer, the 2019 INFR All-Around champion closed on a calf – h/t Randy Tucker

Moderate crowds, and cool, damp conditions didn’t lower the heat of competition at the annual Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo held at the Riverton Fairgrounds Arena last weekend. Rooster Yazzi was quick on this calf – h/t Randy Tucker The loop by Rooster Yazzi hits the target – h/t Randy Tucker Rooster Yazzi starts his dismount – h/t Randy Tucker Rooster Yazzi almost out of the saddle before the loop closes – h/t Randy Tucker Near perfect technique by Rooster Yazzi – h/t Randy Tucker Horse, cowboy and calf in motion – h/t Randy Tucker

Native American cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation converged on Riverton for three days of competitive rodeo action. Llewellyn Paul, set as the saddle bronc chute opened – h/t Randy Tucker Llewellyn Paul gets a little air – h/t Randy Tucker His handlers cheered as Llewellyn Paul, cleared the chute – Llewellyn Paul, A loose rope found the broncs nose as Llewellyn Paul, worked for an 8 second ride – h/t Randy Tucker Llewellyn Paul, goes the distance – h/t Randy Tucker

The annual event is a highlight of the early summer bringing nationally ranked Native American cowboys and cowgirls to Riverton as part of the Indian National Final Rodeo circuit.

Charmayne Dewey, Fremont County Fair Queen – helped gather loose stock – h/t Randy Tucker

The T-Rex bareback competition – h/t Randy Tucker

Cowboys and cowgirls hanging around the calf chute – h/t Randy Tucker

Jaxon Clegg of Coweta, Oklahoma tossed a calf – h/t Randy Tucker Jaxon Clegg worked against the clock – h/t Randy Tucker