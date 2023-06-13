Moderate crowds, and cool, damp conditions didn’t lower the heat of competition at the annual Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo held at the Riverton Fairgrounds Arena last weekend.
Native American cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation converged on Riverton for three days of competitive rodeo action.
The annual event is a highlight of the early summer bringing nationally ranked Native American cowboys and cowgirls to Riverton as part of the Indian National Final Rodeo circuit.
Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?