Out-of-state travel requests, grant, contracts and more to come before the FCSD #25 Board of Trustees Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, February 14 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include six action items, which are as follows:

A recommendation the Board approves an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Key Club students to travel to Lakewood, Colorado for District Convention, March 31 – April 2, 2023.

A recommendation the Board approves an out-of-state request for the Riverton High School Choir to travel to Seattle, Washington for the Northwest NAfME Honor Choirs, February 15 – 19, 2023.

A recommendation the Board adopts new Policy 4088 “Temporary Virtual Education” on the first reading.

A request that the Board accepts the Title I School Improvement Grant in the amount of $104,894.81 for Riverton Middle School and Frontier Academy.

Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan requests the Board offer contracts to the administrators and supervisors for the 2023-2024 school year as listed on the agenda with contract details to be determined at a later date.

An interview committee is recommending the Board offer a contract to Lawrnde (Dee) Harrison as an RHS Assistant Outdoor Track Coach.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.