Open mics, live music, and FFA fundraiser happening this weekend in the 10!

Here comes the snow again…we’ve had some up-and-down warming and cooling trends, and unfortunately, some events have had to be canceled for safety reasons (like the Bull Lake ice Fishing Derby), but…safety first, right?

If you waited until the weekend to celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are a lot of awesome local stores and shops to visit and browse around, and great local restaurants to serve you up a nice dinner…create your date night in Fremont County, and show the love to your local businesses!

Riverton Branch Library is having its Book Sale today…there’s a Veterans Coffeehouse event in Lander…LAC’s HeARTs Unleashed exhibit is still going on…otherwise (besides some sports events), it’s a fairly quiet weekend, compared to most (of course, we probably shouldn’t say the “q” word, because once we do, that’s usually when things start hoppin’!)

So, for what is on tap this weekend…be sure to call and check with the event coordinators and venues before heading out, in case there are any canceled events or postponements. Dress warm, drive safe (it’s slick out there, whether you’re walkin’ or drivin’)…and most of all…have fun!

On Friday…

If you are a part of Women Who Hike Wyoming, they’ll be out at Boysen State Park/Reservoir this weekend. From what I understand, their activities include ice fishing, birding, and skating. It might be too late to join their activities this weekend, but if you’re interested in future events, visit the Women Who Hike website and/or join the Women Who Hike Wyoming (private) Facebook group.

Literary Rug is having an Open Mic Night tonight at Bar 223 (Lincoln Street Bakery, 223 Lincoln Street) from 6:0909-8:00 p.m. Comedians, musicians, and poets are welcome! For more information, visit the Literary Rug’s Facebook page.

Well, there’s no Friday Night Dance this week, but there will be some Cash Bingo going on tonight at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 E. Lincoln. More info, call 307-856-6332 or visit their Facebook page for updates on all of the RSCC events and activities (you can also visit the newsletter page on their website).

Live music at the Maverick Lounge in Lander tonight with Beyond the Moon, playing country, rock and a little o’ everything in between…”rock, funk, and roll with a little country soul!” Starts at 8:00 p.m. and goes ’til midnight. For more information about the band, visit their Facebook page, or for more information about events at the Maverick, visit their Facebook page as well.

On Saturday…

Show the love to your local producers! The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is open from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Little Wind Building. Fremont County Fairgrounds (a little note…the Fremont County Master Gardeners will be having their monthly meeting next Wednesday, February 21…stay tuned and visit their website for more information).

In Dubois, the National Museum of Military Vehicles is holding its Tank Restoration Shop Tours today at 10:00 a.m. There will first be a panel of experts who will speak on the restoration process, followed by a Q&A session before the tour. For more more information, visit nmmv.org/tankshop.

Want to try your hand (excuse the pun) at making a charm bracelet? Trace Merchantile in Riverton is having a “Create Your Own Charm Bracelet” activity at their place on 318 South Federal in Riverton. The cost starts at $50 for the bracelet and three charms. They’ll be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

There will be a “Growing Gardens and Food Justice Community” Open House from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Frank B. Wise Building on 3 Ethete Road. Learn more about the Ethete Community Garden Project by the Wind River Nations Growing Gardens & Food Justice. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call ‭(307) 884-3053‬.

The Friends of the Riverton FFA are having their Annual FFA Fundraiser! This year, they’re sportin’ a $5 chili and baked potato bar starting at 6:00 p.m. and then it’s BINGO time at 6:00 p.m.! There will be seven different kinds of bingo, including blackout games. Bingo books are $36 (for 6 games) or individual cards are $5. Oh, and did I mention there’s also a silent auction? Sounds like a fun time at the Fremont County Fairgrounds tonight! Come on out and support the FFA! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Last month’s Open Mic Night at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery was canceled, but it looks like this one’s a go! All performers are welcome…text 307-840-0466 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit Brown Sugar’s Facebook page.

Also tonight is the PER Steak Night at the Riverton Elks Lodge, tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. 207 E. Main. New York Strip Steak served with baked potato, salad and dessert all expertly cooked by our PERS! Only 30 tickets are being sold ($25 per person or $45 for couples), so call and see if there are any left. Plus there’s Queen of Hearts & Burgers on Monday nights, a bit of Country Line Dancing on Tuesday nights…the Jimmy Drake Fundraiser is coming up next weekend. Find out more about the Riverton Elks and all they do for the community by visiting their Facebook page or call 307-856-3600.

