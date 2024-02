(Fremont County, WY) – The Ice Pack 2024 Bull Lake Ice Fishing Derby that was set to take place from February 16-18 this weekend has been cancelled, according to a post shared on the Shoshone & Arapaho Fish & Game Facebook page on February 12.

The decision was made due to “safety concerns of ice conditions,” according to the post.

No rescheduled dates have been announced at this time.

Advertisement

Click here to read more about the derby.