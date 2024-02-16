More

    Friday snowfall expected to last throughout most of the day; negative temperatures in store for tonight

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have a few hours of heavier snowfall this morning, February 16, as the Canadian cold front moves through.

    We should see 1-2 inches of snow by mid day today in the Riverton area, with 2-4 inches in Lander.

    The snow should lighten up intensity after that, Lipson added, with light snow possible until about sunset.

    Advertisement

    Expect clearing skies and patchy fog tonight.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that gusty north to northeast winds will accompany the snow east of the divide throughout the day as well.

    High temperatures will be in the lower 20’s for most today, with lows tonight dipping into the negative single digits and negative teens for windier areas.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.