Friday snowfall expected to last throughout most of the day; negative temperatures in store for tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have a few hours of heavier snowfall this morning, February 16, as the Canadian cold front moves through.

We should see 1-2 inches of snow by mid day today in the Riverton area, with 2-4 inches in Lander.

The snow should lighten up intensity after that, Lipson added, with light snow possible until about sunset.

Expect clearing skies and patchy fog tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that gusty north to northeast winds will accompany the snow east of the divide throughout the day as well.

High temperatures will be in the lower 20’s for most today, with lows tonight dipping into the negative single digits and negative teens for windier areas. h/t NWSR