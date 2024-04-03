Now hiring – Join the compassionate team at Westward Heights!

Are you a dedicated healthcare professional looking to make a difference in the lives of others? Westward Heights is seeking passionate individuals to join the team in providing exceptional care to its residents.

They currently have openings for:

– Two full-time NOC (nighttime) Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) from 6 pm – 6 am

– PRN Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA’s)

At Westward Heights, our mission is centered around Dignity in Life. We believe in treating each resident with the respect and compassion they deserve, and we are committed to creating a supportive environment where every team member feels valued.

What they offer:

– Competitive wages

– Paid Time Off (PTO) and sick time pay

– Comprehensive health, vision, and dental insurance

– 401k retirement plan

– And more!

Join our team and become part of our family-like culture. Our dedication to excellence has earned us a 5-star rating from CMS, reflecting our commitment to providing top-quality care to our residents.

If you’re ready to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others while enjoying a rewarding career, we invite you to apply today and embark on a journey with Westward Heights.

Together, we can create a brighter future for those we serve!

Interviews will be set up with completed online applications only.

Contact Chris Dailey, People Development Coordinator/HR at [email protected] or call 307-332-5560 Ext-24 with any questions you may have.

Apply now and be part of something special at Westward Heights!