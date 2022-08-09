Nine action items on Dubois Town Council agenda for Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

There are nine “action items” on the agenda for the evening.

First, the council will consider approving a notice of award to Panacea Construction for the construction of a taxi lane extension and apron expansion at the Dubois Municipal Airport.

Advertisement

Next, the council will consider revisiting a contract to support a local presence at the International Sportsman’s Expo in Denver next year.

The city attorney recommended Dubois “not be signatory on this agreement due to liability issues,” according to staff.

More action items

The Rustic Pine Tavern has applied for two temporary catering permits that will be considered this week along with a malt beverage and open container permit for the Dubois Western Activities Association to accommodate the upcoming Dubois Chariot Races.

The council will also consider approving two resolutions Wednesday: one realigning the fiscal year 2021-2022 department budgets, and another “to identify assigned funds in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget and document realignment.”

The last three action items on the agenda ask the council to consider approving accounts payable and Tourism Asset Development Fund payments and accepting the July 2022 financial report.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance.

Meeting minutes are available here.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.