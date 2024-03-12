Dubois Town Council to hold public hearing Wednesday before considering 25 short-term rental application renewals

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes two public hearings: one for short-term rental application renewals and another regarding a proposed change to Title 14 of the Town Code.

The council will consider approving the 25 short-term rental renewal applications later in the meeting.

Advertisement

Economic development

Wednesday’s agenda also includes a report from Timothy Nichols, director of the Wind River Transportation Authority and administrator of the Fremont County Association of Governments, regarding a proposed change to the Memorandum of Understanding for economic development in Fremont County.

“Major funding allocation changes are being requested,” the agenda states.

Later, the council will hear economic development half cent tax progress reports from Moose Willow Soap Co., the Dubois Chamber of Commerce (final), Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center, Wyoming Mercantile USA, and Pioneer Yoga.

There are two ordinances on the agenda: one on third reading amending local zoning laws, and another on second reading amending local property leasing laws.

Advertisement

The council will also consider a replat of lots eight through 15 of the Warm Springs Addition No. 4, with contingencies, and one resolution authorizing the submission of a Never Sweat Recreation Board 2024 grant application for costs of July 4 fireworks, including special event insurance.

Other items on the agenda include:

-a sublease between the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center Association and the Dubois Chamber of Commerce

-a business license application for Big Bobbers Bait and Tackle at 209 Clendenning Street

-selecting voting delegates for the 2024 Wyoming Association of Municipalities Convention

-an Arbor Day proclamation

-accounts payable

-TAD Funds payables

-the February 2024 financial report

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

Advertisement

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.