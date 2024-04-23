Dubois Town Council to consider half cent sales tax distribution changes during regular meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes a discussion about a Wind River Visitors Council Wayfinding Sign, which the council has been asked to “provide (an) opinion of.”

The council will also discuss projected increases in water, sewer, and sanitation rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

Under action items, the council will consider approving a modification to the countywide economic development sales tax distribution agreement.

The council will also consider approving an agreement with Dubois Vision Center for rental of 708 Meckem Street.

The council will consider approving four requests for extended hours from Rustic Pine Tavern and Outlaw Saloon, for:

-a State Pool Tournament on Friday, May 10

-a State Pool Tournament on Saturday, May 11

-Buffalo BBQ on Saturday, Aug. 10

-New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31

There are three business license applications on the agenda, for:

-Old Friends, 209 W. Ramshorn St.

-Happy Trails Outdoor Rentals, 401 E. Ramshorn St.

-She’s A Eatin LLC doing business as Grubbin, 207 D St. (mobile food truck – various locations)

The council will also consider approving:

-a malt beverage permit and open container permit for Wind River Wild Ride-Horse Races July 27 in Town Park

-a general tax levy of five mills on all taxable property in town

-a governmental entity resolution from Wyoming Community Bank

-a health insurance renewal with WAM-JPIC

-an increase of .5 cents to the airport hangar lot lease fees

The agenda also includes:

-a Municipal Clerks Weeks Proclamation for May 5-11

-Accounts Payable

-TAD Funds Payable

-an Executive Session (if needed)

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information, call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.