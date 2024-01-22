Grant application, project agreement, more on Dubois Town Council agenda for regular meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes re-appointments and appointments to the Dubois Airport Board and Dubois Planning Commission.

The council will also consider two ordinances Wednesday:

-an ordinance on second reading amending Title 8-2-1 Adoption of Wyoming Uniform Act of the Town Code for the Town of Dubois

-an ordinance on first reading amending the definition of “Residence ‘C’” in the Dubois Town Code

There is one resolution on the agenda authorizing the submission of an emergency grant application to the State Loan and Investment Board for highway water restriction repairs.

Later, the council will consider approving a $28,375 agreement with Nelson Engineering for professional services for the design and bidding of the Town of Dubois 2024 Highway 26 Water Restriction Project.

The council will also consider:

-a proclamation for Random Acts of Kindness Week

-lease renewals

-business license applications

-accounts payable

-TAD funds payable

-the December 2023 financial report

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information, call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.