Dubois Town Council to hear downtown walking tour project presentation during regular meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes a presentation from Helen Wilson with the Wind River Visitors Council on the TravelStorys Downtown Dubois Walking Tour.

“This tour will consist of 10 locations, most of which can be walked to from the downtown Dubois area,” the agenda states. “Ben Barito will be the narrator. Each site will have a three-minute recording.”

The agenda notes that several college seniors in the outdoor recreation, tourism and hospitality program at the University of Wyoming have started working with Wilson on the effort for their spring “capstone” project.

Discussion items scheduled for Wednesday include:

-incorporating a special provision into an airport hangar lease

-the Wyoming Association of Municipalities summer convention in Pinedale

-scheduling a time and date for a budget work session

There are two ordinances on the agenda: one amending the “public services” portion of the town code, and another amending the “leasing property” portion of the town code.

Other action items on the agenda for Wednesday include:

-consider awarding an $18,000 Tourism Asset Development (TAD) grant for the Dubois Rodeo Association for advertising and marketing for the 2024 rodeos

-consider approving a $3,000 TAD grant application from the Dubois Frontier for the Discover Dubois Supplement for May-October

-consider approving accounts payable

-consider approving TAD Fund payments

An executive session will be held if needed.

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.

