Three ordinances on Dubois Town Council agenda for Wednesday meeting

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes a presentation from Amy Cross about the Fremont County Republican Caucus.

The council will also discuss a draft of a preliminary private use hangar lot lease with special provisions, and hear progress reports from Moose Willow Soap Co., the Dubois Chamber of Commerce, the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center, and Pioneer Yoga regarding the economic development half cent tax.

There are three proposed ordinances on Wednesday’s agenda:

-an ordinance amending the public services section of the town code on second reading

-an ordinance amending the “Adoption of Wyoming Uniform Act” section of town code on third reading

-an ordinance amending the zoning section of town code on second reading

The council will also consider approving:

-an agreement with Nelson Engineering for professional services not to exceed $45,000 for the Town of Dubois 2024 WWTP Improvements Project

-an agreement with Western Electric Services to convert the existing light fixtures at Dubois Town Hall to LED for an amount not to exceed $4,250

-an engagement letter with Summit West CPA Group for the fiscal year 2023-2024 audit

-business licenses for 7K Enterprises/7K Fitness, 120 E. Ramshorn Street, and Wind River Float Trips, 318 W. Ramshorn Street

-a Commercial Small Business utility category for 1424 Warm Springs Drive

-a $1,740 agreement with Apple Valley Tree and Lawn Care for a plant health care program for the 2024 season

-a $1,246 grant reimbursement from the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center Association for the balance of the Dubois Frontier advertising campaign

-temporary catering permits for Absaroka Ranch for the Dubois Outfitters Association Pig Roast on March 9, and for Off the Grid Outdoors for the Wyoming State Snowmobile Association Fun Days event March 2

Wednesday’s council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information, call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.

