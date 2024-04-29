Mild, breezy Monday ahead of us

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson shared that a Pacific cold front will come through the area tonight. Ahead of the front, during the frontal passage, and behind the front, the pressure gradient will increase quite a bit, which will result in windy conditions over the next couple of days.

Today, we can expect highs in the low 60s and west winds will increase to 20 to 30 with gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight, during the frontal passage, we’ll have partly cloudy skies. A few isolated evening rain showers tonight. West winds will increase to 25 to 35 with some gusts of 45 mph.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be very windy. We’ll have partly sunny skies, but it will be cooler behind the front. The temperature will be in the middle 50s. We can expect west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph.