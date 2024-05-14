Scattered showers expected for most of Tuesday; thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, May 14, will see a cold front sweeping through the area, which will result in showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Lipson added that showers are likely to continue into tonight, along with possible thunderstorms in the evening, and that nighttime showers could mix with wet snow along the east slope of the Wind River mountains.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that showers are most likely to affect areas to the north, and that drier, warmer weather returns on Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s and upper 30’s. h/t NWSR