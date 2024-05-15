More

    Likelihood of showers, slightly cooler temperatures continue for Wednesday

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the likelihood of showers will continue today, May 15, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon.

    Lipson added that tonight will be clear to partly cloudy.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that showers should be mainly in and near the mountains, and that Thursday will be warmer and mostly dry.

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s and upper 30’s for most.

    h/t NWSR

