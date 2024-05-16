Celebrating National Hospital Week, May 12-18

National Hospital Week, celebrated this year from May 12 to May 18, gives us a chance to recognize the facilities that are the foundation of our nation’s health system and appreciate the incredible volume of quality care they provide each year.

Per the American Hospital Association (AHA), America’s hospitals and health systems annually deliver 3.5 million babies, care for 32 million people admitted to hospitals, employ 6.3 million people, and provide emergency care to 123 million people.

SageWest Health Care is proud to contribute to those statistics and to an industry that continues to evolve to best serve the health needs of this country. In 2023, they delivered 250 babies, cared for more than 2,500 admitted to our hospitals, employed approximately 300 and provided emergency care to roughly nearly 20,000. You can read more about SageWest’s impact in its 2023 Community Benefit Report.

Congratulations and thank you to hospitals everywhere, but especially to the team that makes SageWest Health Care a provider of choice for our Fremont County communities. And while we are giving ourselves a pat on the back, we would also like to express our gratitude to the patients and communities that support us ‒ we couldn’t do what we do without your trust and confidence in us.