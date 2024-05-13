Mostly sunny skies for parts of Monday; scattered showers, t-storms likely to the north

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, May 13, will be mostly to partly sunny, however, a weak, upper level disturbance will also be moving through the area, which could see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for northern parts of the county.

These areas include Dubois, the Wind River Canyon, and Boysen Reservoir areas.

These storms could produce wind gusts up to 40 mph, Lipson added, and those conditions will persist into tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that further showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s. h/t NWSR