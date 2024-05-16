Gear up for the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend: Exclusive insights with Rene Schell of Wyoming Game and Fish

(Lander, WY)- As the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend starts tomorrow, we prepare for a fun two days. We had the privilege of interviewing Rene Schell of Wyoming Game and Fish to get an inside look at what attendees can expect during this much-anticipated event. Starting tomorrow afternoon and running all day Saturday, the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend is set to be a fantastic celebration of outdoor adventure and community spirit.

The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend, hosted mainly at the Lander Community and Convention Center, is an annual event that brings together outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. This year’s event kicks off with a special meet and greet with Matt Rinella at Pushroot Brewery at 2:30 PM – 4PM on Friday. Matt Rinella, a renowned figure in the outdoor community, will share his experiences and insights, making this session a must-attend for nature lovers and conservation advocates.

We sat down with Rene Schell to discuss the highlights of this year’s event and what attendees can look forward to.

Rene also reminded us about the special steins for sale, which are part of a raffle benefiting the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation. These unique steins are a perfect souvenir and support important conservation efforts. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

See You There!

The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend is the perfect way to kick off the summer with family and friends May 17th and 18th. With a wide range of activities, workshops, and opportunities to connect with nature and the community, this event promises to be unforgettable. Don’t miss out on the fun—bring your enthusiasm and sense of adventure to Lander this weekend!

For more details on the event, visit Wyoming Outdoor Weekend.