County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office May 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Fox, Lucille, 45, Riverton, Failure to Appear, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PI Accident: Hoot Owl Road, Riverton, 8:11 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of head-on collision; “two vehicle crash, minor injuries to one driver”

Assault: Dinwoody Lake Road, Dubois, 12:34 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an assault; “male subject cited for Battery”

Agency Assist: Highway 28, South Pass, 1:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a one vehicle rollover; FCSO assisted WHP

MIP/MUI: Big Bend Ponds, Riverton, 12:34 AM, Available Narrative: “Juvenile cited for underage drinking”

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 38 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 28 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 3 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage. 5 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 2 other alcohol related charges, 0 felony charges, and 6 misdemeanor charges.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 164 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 161 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.