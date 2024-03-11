March 11 jury trial reset for former Fremont County resident charged with sexual abuse in FBI DNA database case

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – The previously scheduled March 11 jury trial for former Fremont County resident Skyler Quiver has been continued to April 1, 2024 according to federal Court documents filed on February 28, and will take place before Honorable Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Quiver faces a sexual abuse of a person incapable of consent charge for a reported incident that occurred in June of 2012, following a routine search of the FBI Combined DNA Index System (“CODIS”) database in 2021 and ensuing investigation.

A motion to continue the trial was filed on February 28, which stated that the extension was “necessary, as the defense requires additional time to continue to consult with their retained expert as well as meet with Mr. Quiver to go over and discuss the discovery as well as the plea agreement.”

No plea agreement has been filed as of this writing.

“Denying Mr. Quiver’s request for an extension would result in a miscarriage of justice,” that motion goes on to state. “Thus, “the ends of justice served by taking such action outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial.””

The ends of justice continuance was granted on February 28, and the April 1 jury trial date was set.

County 10 will provide updates on Quiver’s case as it progresses, which can be viewed here.