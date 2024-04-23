RPD warns of ‘missed jury duty fine’ scam

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is warning of a scam making its way across our area, this time in the form of convincing folks that they owe fines for missed jury duty.

“The caller is fraudulently using our non-emergency phone number to trick people into providing personal information and transferring funds,” the RPD notice states, and notes that “many Wyoming Law Enforcement agencies have been targeted.”

“The caller will inform you that you have missed jury duty and owe a hefty fine,” the notice continues. “They may even threaten you with legal consequences if you fail to pay the fine. They will also warn you not to inform anyone, including the police department, about the call. They sometimes will use names of current and past officers.”

“If you receive such a call, please do not provide any personal information or transfer any funds over the phone. Instead, you can hang up and report the call to us immediately.”

The phone number for RPD is (307) 856-4891.