Former Fremont County resident faces sexual abuse charge from 2012 incident after use of FBI digital DNA database

(Fremont County, WY) – Skyler Quiver faces a sexual abuse of a person incapable of consent charge for a reported incident that occurred in June of 2012, following a routine search of the FBI Combined DNA Index System (“CODIS”) database in 2021, according to federal Court documents filed on December 12, 2023.

The CODIS database is a computer software program that “operates local, state, and national databases of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence, and missing persons.”

According to those Court documents, that routine search indicated a possible DNA association between biological evidence collected from a sexual assault victim from 2012,

and a convicted offender submitted by the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in

Springfield, Missouri, later identified as Skyler Quiver.

Quiver is already currently incarcerated through December of 2023 from a previous 2019 sexual abuse charge that he pled “guilty” to on October 12, 2021, of which he was ultimately sentenced to a 50 month prison term.

On November 18, 2021, the victim was interviewed by investigators, where she stated that she recalled the particular sexual assault incident in 2012.

The victim told law enforcement that she was “young and drunk during the time frame of her assault,” and woke up the next morning feeling “like someone had sex with her

while she was intoxicated.”

The victim maintained that she had “never had consensual sex” with Quiver.

Court documents go on to state that on June 21, 2012, the Wind River Police Department and a FBI special agent contacted the victim, who was 13 at the time, after she reportedly ran away from her home in Ethete.

At that time, the victim reportedly told her family that she was raped the night prior by a

male acquaintance when she had been consuming alcohol within the vicinity of his residence in Arapahoe.

The victim later stated that she was “drunk during the time frame of her assault and could not be certain of her attacker’s identity,” during that 2012 report to law enforcement.

The victim then underwent a sexual assault examination at a Lander hospital, where the doctor was able to procure a DNA sample and also determine that “the sexual intercourse was forced rather than consensual.”

However, upon forensic analysis of the collected biological samples taken from the examination, it was determined that the DNA did not match a prior male suspect, and the

case was closed up until the recent routine search of the CODIS database.

An FBI special agent later interviewed Quiver on December 6, 2023 at the Casper Re-Entry Center where he was being detained, where he stated that he lived with his mother in Ethete at the time of the assault.

Quiver, who was three years older than the victim at the time of the assault, initially told the agent that they partook in consensual sex while they were both intoxicated, but when he was asked if it was possible that the victim was so intoxicated that she might not have remembered, or not been able to give consent, he replied, “yes.”

Quiver’s detention hearing took place on December 18 before the Honorable R. Michael Shickich, where his preliminary examination was also waived.

Quiver was ordered to be detained, and no further hearings have been scheduled at this time.

The maximum penalty for sexual abuse of a person incapable of consent charge is life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee.

County 10 will provide updates on Quiver’s case as it progresses, which can be viewed here.