Former Fremont County resident charged in 2012 sexual abuse incident pled ‘not guilty;’ jury trial set for March

(Fremont County, WY) – Former Fremont County resident Skyler Quiver was arraigned on January 19 before the Honorable Judge Kelly H. Rankin, where he pled “not guilty,” according to federal Court documents filed that same day.

A jury trial has been set for March 11.

Quiver faces a sexual abuse of a person incapable of consent charge for a reported incident that occurred in June of 2012, following a routine search of the FBI Combined DNA Index System (“CODIS”) database in 2021 and ensuing investigation.

County 10 will provide updates on Quiver’s case as it progresses, which can be viewed here.