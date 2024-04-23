FCSO investigating April 22 death of local 15-year-old

(Riverton, WY) – A 15-year-old male was found deceased inside of a mobile home in the 100 block of Firethorn Lane early Monday morning, according to a release issued by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 9:25 AM.

The death is being investigated as suspicious in nature at this time, the release states, and an autopsy is scheduled for later this afternoon.

Sheriff Ryan Lee has informed that the deceased is a local Fremont County youth, whose identity will not be released while investigation is still active.

“The incident remains under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff and County Coroner. There is no further information that will be released at this time.”

County 10 has put in a request for a public docket report from the Coroner’s Office, and will provide updates as they become available.