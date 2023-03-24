LVHS Student of the Week: Zachery Ward

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Zachery Ward is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! He likes to play football and enjoys hunting, fishing, and baseball.

Zachery was nominated by Jeremy Francom: “Zach has been great this year in government class. He has shown so much growth in responsibility, has met deadlines, and has exceeded expectations! In the summer you can find him on the baseball diamond playing for the Lander Lobos. Next year he would like to explore options for playing college baseball or join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Great job Zach! Keep it Rollin’ in your last semester!”

After graduation, Zachery plans to play college baseball, and if that doesn’t work out he wants to go to Missouri to work in the union as an Electrician.

He is the son of Daryll & Heather Fink.